Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 735,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cryptyde Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TYDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 193,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,528. Cryptyde has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

