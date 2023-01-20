CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.86 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $37.86 million and approximately $1,365.98 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00435263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.13 or 0.30552283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00738664 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

