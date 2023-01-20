Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,448,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.26. 87,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

