Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 4,163 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. 46,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,856. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

