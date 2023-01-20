Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. 48,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.