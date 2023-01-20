CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,630,000 after acquiring an additional 431,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $504,094,000 after acquiring an additional 554,484 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,292. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

