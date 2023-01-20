CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Trading 2.8% Higher

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

