CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $124.17 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CyberArk Software by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

