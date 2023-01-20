DA Davidson Weighs in on FB Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth $254,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in FB Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

