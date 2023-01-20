Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and $141.98 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00436542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.58 or 0.30642040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00750942 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,845,833,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

