Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.55. 308,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,997. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
