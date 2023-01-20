Darrow Company Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Darrow Company Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 8.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,687. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69.

