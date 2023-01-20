Darrow Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Darrow Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.20. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.70. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $359.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

