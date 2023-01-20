DARTH (DAH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $638.29 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. DARTH has a market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DARTH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges.

About DARTH

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

