Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 5,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74.

On Thursday, December 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 726 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $8,726.52.

ALHC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,699. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

