Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Up 120.1% in December

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the December 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,236.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,700 ($69.55) to GBX 4,600 ($56.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,300.00.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCHPF remained flat at $32.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.