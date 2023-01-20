DeFiChain Price Reaches $0.52 (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $266.74 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00442378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.80 or 0.31051697 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00740922 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.