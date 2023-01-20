Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 114

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 116 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.39) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.63).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 93.83 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.70 ($2.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

