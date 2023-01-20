Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 116

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 114 ($1.39) to GBX 116 ($1.42) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

