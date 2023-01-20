Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $107.20. 28,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $147.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

