Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 806,380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,414,000 after purchasing an additional 587,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. 36,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,071. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

