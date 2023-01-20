Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.16 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 204,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 212,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,725,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $268.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

