Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $703,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 855,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,913,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.61. 8,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,444. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.