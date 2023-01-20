Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $762,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Mondelez International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 70,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

