Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $246.98. 27,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,711. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $260.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

