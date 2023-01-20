Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 2,213 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.44. 24,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average of $126.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $179.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.