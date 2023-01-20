Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Up 6.9%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.96. 9,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 444,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $498.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,126,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 916,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,541. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 209,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.