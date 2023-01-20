Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.67. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 5,238 shares traded.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Down 8.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$6.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

