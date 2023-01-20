Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €64.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €66.00 ($71.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($90.22) to €73.00 ($79.35) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($52.17) to €54.00 ($58.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. 2,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

