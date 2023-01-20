Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.
DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.79.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.