Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.