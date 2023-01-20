DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $5.05 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.33.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.