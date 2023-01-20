DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $5.05 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.33.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

