Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $64.08 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.