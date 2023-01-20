DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.73

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.73 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.01). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($1.99), with a volume of 479,883 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.73. The firm has a market cap of £371.91 million and a PE ratio of 936.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98.

In other news, insider Steve Johnson acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £38,480 ($46,955.46).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

