DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $151.73

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.73 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.01). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($1.99), with a volume of 479,883 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
DFS Furniture Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.73. The firm has a market cap of £371.91 million and a PE ratio of 936.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
Featured Articles
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.