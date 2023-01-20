DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.43

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 247840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

