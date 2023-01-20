Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $361.28 and last traded at $362.31. 4,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 133,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

