Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

DNOPY stock remained flat at $45.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

