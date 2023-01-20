Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.47. 1,309,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 28,602,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 390,551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 175,151 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

