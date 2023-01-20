Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.83

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $24.53. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 4,484,008 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,772,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

