Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 316 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $285,893,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $221,865,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $417.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

