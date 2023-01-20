DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 26,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 724,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

DocGo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $922.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

About DocGo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in DocGo in the second quarter worth $89,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

