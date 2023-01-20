DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 26,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 724,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
DocGo Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $922.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo
About DocGo
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
