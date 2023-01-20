Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 2,428,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of DIIBF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 3,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $374.14 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

