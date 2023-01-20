Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 219 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

