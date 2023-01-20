Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s (DRR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.33. The company had revenue of C$14.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.34 million.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

