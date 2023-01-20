Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.4446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

