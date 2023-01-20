Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Drive Shack Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Drive Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
