Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.97.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Drive Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

