DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut DTS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
DTS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTSOF remained flat at $21.55 during trading on Friday. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.
About DTS
DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.
