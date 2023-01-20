Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 457.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,678,000 after buying an additional 363,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $153,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.80 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

