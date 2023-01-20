Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 628.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,993 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 770,300 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 879,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

