Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 44.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 425,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,248,000 after buying an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.3 %

BLK stock opened at $729.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $722.77 and a 200-day moving average of $669.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $846.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

