Duality Advisers LP Takes $5.54 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. American Tower accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 9.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

AMT stock opened at $223.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

